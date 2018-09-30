In a three round tournament hosted by University of Colorado, the Wolverines’ Men’s golf team finished 10th in the 16-team field. A team score of 26 over par was enough to improve their placing from the last tournament they competed in. Going from last to 10th out of 16th shows a good improvement and the Wolverines are happy with the direction they are going as a team. Tournament host Colorado finished first in the tournament, shooting a team score of 14 under par.

After two rounds on day one, the Wolverines were sitting in a good spot in eighth place. Aaron Yeates led the team, shooting even par in the first round, then 5-over-par for the second round. This score was good enough to give Yeates a tie for 31st on the individual scoreboard.

Day two dropped the Wolverines down to 10th place where they would finish after shooting 5-over-par. Jake Bryson led the team for the Wolverines with a score of 1-over-par. Tanner Johnson, who played in his first collegiate tournament, shot a team best 7-over-par.

The Wolverines will have a break before they head to California to play in the Bill Cullum Invitational on Oct. 15-16. The break gives the Wolverines some time to dial in their skills and bring the best game they have into the upcoming tournament. Following this tournament, the Wolverines will head to Princeville, Hawaii on Oct. 28 to play in the Warrior Princeville Makai Invitational.

