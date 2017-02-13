Photo by Mykah Heaton

The men’s basketball team is at home this week while the women’s team will hit the road.The basketball teams will face off against Cal State Bakersfield and Grand Canyon University for a second time. The wrestling team is off this week as they prepare for the Big 12 Championships beginning March 4.

The men’s basketball team will begin their two-game home stand Thursday when they welcome CSUB, with tipoff coming at 7 p.m. In their first meeting on Jan. 21, the Wolverines fell 68-65 when Brandon Randolph’s potential game-tying 3-pointer didn’t fall. The Roadrunners had four players score in double figures that game, led by Dedrick Basile’s 13 points and five assists. Bakersfield has been vulnerable away from home this season, as they are undefeated at home but 6-6on the road.

The second half of the Wolverines’ weekend is a home date with GCU Saturday at 7 p.m. UVU opened WAC play against the ‘Lopes Jan. 8 with an 82-72 loss. If the Wolverines want to avoid a second loss in the series, they’ll need to do a much better job controlling Joshua Braun. Last time out, Braun torched UVU with 31 points on 50 percent shooting, including shooting 7-of-13 from behind the 3-point line. DeWayne Russell, the ‘Lopes leading scorer at 22.5 points per game, added 21 points in the first game. GCU is also weaker on the road, having won two of eight road games.

The women’s basketball team will look to right the ship on the road this week, as they have gone just 2-8 away from UVU this year. Thursday’s game will begin at 8 p.m. against CSUB, which beat the Wolverines in overtime by four points, 63-59, in the Lockhart Arena earlier this year. Jazmyne Bartee did some damage to UVU in that game, finishing with 23 points, 13 rebounds and eight blocks. The win sparked a fire for the Roadrunners, who won their next three games against WAC opponents. Erika Williams and Aja Williams lead CSUB in scoring with 11.9 and 11.2 points per game, respectively.

The Wolverines will be looking to avenge a 16-point loss in the WAC opener when they visit GCU Saturday afternoon with tipoff scheduled for 2 p.m. It will be a tall task as the ‘Lopes are 9-2 on the year on their home court. Marina Laramie leads GCU with 19.6 points per game, though she scored 12 against the Wolverines in their first meeting. Jessica Gajewski,scored 22 points in the first meeting.