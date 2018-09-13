UVU has a wide range of club sports available for students. Some of the club sports allow walk-ons While others have required tryouts. Club sports give students the opportunity to compete against other schools, but is less intense than a Division 1 collegiate team.

The list of club sports includes Esports, Men’s & Women’s Hockey, Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse, Men’s Ultimate Frisbee, Men’s and Women’s Soccer, Men’s Volleyball, Men’s and Women’s Rugby, Cycling, and Bass Fishing. These teams hold official tryouts, travel to other schools, and compete for titles and ranks.

The sports currently in season are Men’s Hockey, Women’s Rugby, and Men’s soccer. The hockey team will begin their season on Sept. 21 at Weber State University and continue playing until Feb. 15.

UVU women’s rugby team will being play on Sept. 8 away from home at Utah State University. Playoffs for rugby will occur in the latter part of October.

Lastly, the men’s soccer team entered their season on Aug. 18 at home against USU Eastern. They will round out their season in October with final matches against BYU and University of Utah.

If you are looking to get involved with club sports, contact the coaches online, or during their scheduled practices. The clubs will also be available for questions and information during Club Rush on Sept. 18 and 19 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Student Life plaza.