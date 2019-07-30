Get your game face on for Fall

UVU sports in Fall 2019

What university has the best football team in the state? Forget the U- Utah Valley does. It’s just not American football. While “football” might be our strong suit, all of UVU’s 14 men’s and women’s sports teams expect success in 2019-2020. UVU Athletics is carrying a proud tradition into the upcoming fall season.



Home games are free to all currently enrolled students.



Men’s Soccer

The men’s soccer team, Utah’s only NCAA Division I men’s soccer team, has traditionally been a strong contender in the Western Athletic Conference. Having guided the men’s soccer team to a 23-13-4 record in his first two seasons, head coach Greg Maas is looking to bounce back from the last two years when the team had a record of 15-19-2. Their first match comes at home against the Cal Poly Mustangs Aug. 30.



Women’s Soccer

The women’s soccer team, led by head coach Chris Lemay, is coming back from a disappointing season where they had a record of 5-14-2. However, the addition of goalkeeper Allie Jara, a transfer from the University of San Diego, is a bright spot. “We are excited to have Allie join our squad this upcoming fall,” Lemay said. “Her presence, leadership, and maturity will impact the team and our backline right away.”



The women’s soccer team’s first match will take place at Michigan State on Aug. 22 followed by their first home game versus Cal Poly.



While both soccer teams have historically been good at UVU, they are not the only fall sports that are worth one’s attention.



Track & Field / Cross Country

Scott Houle has an impressive collection of awards as head coach of the men’s and women’s cross country, indoor track, and outdoor track teams. Entering year 15, Houle has a total 32 conference championships, 19 second place finishes and 32 Coach of the Year awards between the three sports.



Women’s Volleyball

With its first match coming in the BYU Invitational on Aug. 30-31, the women’s volleyball team is coming off a successful season with a record of 20-14. The team’s conference record was a winning 9-7 with an impressive 11-7 record out-of-conference. Head coach Sam Atoa is entering season 21 boasting a notable .638 winning percentage with the team.

Golf

Carly Dehlin was named an All-American Scholar by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.

While the golf season may start in fall, it is a year-round sport for both the men’s and women’s teams. The men’s team, led by head coach Chris Curran, will tee off at the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational in Colorado Springs, Co. Sep. 7-9.



Dr. Sue Nyhus, coach of the women’s golf team, is an accomplished golfer in her own right. Nyhus is the first athlete, man or woman, who has qualified at least once for every championship offered by the United States Golf Association. After qualifying for the U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Nyhus scored a respectable 85 and 87 in the first two rounds, missing the cut for the remainder of the Open.



Courtesy of the United States Golf Association

The women’s golf team will play their first holes of the season Sept. 9 at the Hobble Creek Fall Classic held in Springville.



For more information about UVU athletics and to find the full fall itinerary, visit gouvu.com

Photos courtesy of: UVU Athletics