Women and men’s soccer will begin their season on August 13 with exhibition games; Volleyball will begin August 18 with an exhibition match against cross-town rival BYU. Men and women’s soccer and volleyball will continue to play through the following weeks as regular season starts.

During the summer, free activities such as spikeball, pickleball, volleyball, ping pong, and indoor soccer are available at different times. Flyers and posters are available throughout campus regarding where and when each event will take place.

When Fall semester starts again, other festivities are available including sports night, laser tag, and crate stacking. Crate stacking happens at The Project climbing wall in the SLWC.

Along with the free activities, the intramural program has opportunities to join leagues with your friends, or by yourself, and compete competitively against other teams. There are brackets, playoffs, and championships. If you are a UVU student, the cost is between $5 – $10, depending on which sport you sign up for. Some sports are played twice a week, others are once a week.

The great thing about intramural teams is that you don’t have to be a professional. If you played in high school, that is great; if you have never played a sport before, that is also great, make intramurals the first time! The winners even get free t-shirts.

Sign-ups and information can be found online at imleagues.com/uvu, or at the office in SL 212.