The men’s and women’s soccer seasons kick off beginning fall semester in August. Both teams have reason to be excited to start their respective seasons. The men had a down year by their standard and the women finished with a bang, going 6-1-1 in their final seven matches before falling to the eventual national champions in the Stanford Cardinal. Here are four important matches to mark down on your calendars.

Aug. 17: The women take on the University of California Berkeley on the road in Berkeley for their season opener. The Bears are the former team of UVU coach Chris Lemay and always field a competitive team. This match against the Pac-12 foe could serve as somewhat of a measuring stick for this year’s squad, albeit early in the season.

Aug. 25: The women will face the University of Nevada Las Vegas at home in what will be the fifth game in a two-week span to start the season. The team’s legs may be tired after three road games and will need a robust student section to energize them. The Rebels will also be the final tune-up before conference play begins for the Wolverines.

Sept. 2: The men will travel to Southern California where they will play the University of California Northridge in what is typically a hard-fought match. Last year the Wolverines fell just short against the Matadors. They will seek revenge in a game that may determine whether 2018 will be a different story.

Oct. 18: Seattle University will come to Orem in the heart of the conference schedule to battle UVU on Clyde Field. Perennially a WAC finalist, Seattle will be a tough opponent for UVU, but one of the must-have games if the Wolverines hope to be playing late into the fall. The men lost to No. 23-ranked Seattle to end their season in 2017 and will have something to prove against the Redhawks.