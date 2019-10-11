Fifth set decision doesn’t bounce UVU’s way, UMKC grabs road win

The Utah Valley volleyball team narrowly fell to the University of Missouri-Kansas City on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 10.

Lockhart arena was filled with new and young UVU volleyball fans, as hundreds of elementary school children joined the already rowdy fans to help cheer on the Wolverines.

That cheering might have just made a positive impact as the Wolverines took the first set 25-22. A kill from senior middle blocker Makaila Jarema, followed by an ace and an attack error, helped give UVU the needed momentum to finish. It was fellow senior middle blocker Jasmine Niutupuivaha who sealed the deal for set one with a kill of her own.

Set two is where the ‘Roos started to find their momentum, with six early unanswered points to give them an 8-3 lead. From there, the Wolverines would fight their best to regain the lead, but had to settle with tying it up once again at 14-14. UVU would stay hot on UMKC’s trail, never letting them build their lead by more than six. The set would eventually end in favor of UMKC 25-22.

The match-up between the ‘Roos and the Wolverines would only intensify heading into set three, as the lead changed 11 times. Between sets two and three sophomore outside hitter Kazna Tarawhiti contributed 10 of her total 18 kills. Senior middle blocker Megan Childs added six of her own kills in those two sets, with sophomore right side hitter Kaili Downs right behind her with five.

UMKC was able to seal the deal in sets four and five, but the Wolverines weren’t about to go down easy. Set four resulted in a close UVU loss, 25-23 and set five concluded the game 25-11. This ‘Roo win gives UMKC a conference record of 4-1 and their second-straight win. The Wolverines on the other hand, suffered their second conference loss, putting them at 3-2.

UVU will continue their four-game home stint on Saturday, Oct. 12 as they take on Cal Baptist at 1:00 p.m. MST.