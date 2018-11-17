The Wolverine Baseball team hopes to prove people wrong this upcoming season after a disappointing 2017 campaign. The team went 15-37 overall and had a WAC record of 6-18. Struggling to win at home is a big factor when it comes to a successful season overall. The Wolverines went just 6-11 last year in Orem, while also going 9-26 on the road.

I had the chance to talk with Junior catcher Skyler Davis to talk about the 2018 Fall season and what to expect from the Wolverines come spring. Davis had a solid year for the Wolverines last year hitting .211 while starting in 10 games and appearing in 16. He hopes to contribute greatly to the Wolverines success during the spring season.

As a team, how do you feel you guys were able to perform and get better this fall?

This fall, I feel like our team did a great job overcoming what had happened last season. I think our team made some good adjustments both offensively, defensively, and on the pitching side. Our biggest goal is to buy in and have a great season.



With a good amount of new players this season, has it been hard to adapt and get to know each other as people and as ball players?

I think our team did a good job adapting to the new players. I think in order to be a successful ball club, we have to have good team chemistry. Not only on the field but off the field. Getting to know new guys is part of team chemistry and I think our team has done a good job accepting new players.



What are you looking forward to most with this upcoming season?

I think our team is most looking forward to proving people wrong. Coming off of a rough season last year, there will be no greater feeling than coming out and having a great season. We all look forward to winning. That’s our number one goal: to win!

