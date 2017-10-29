The UVU men and women of the cross country team were left heartbroken following the conclusion of the WAC championships when they both lost in a tiebreaker for first place. The Missouri-Kansas City Roos took home the men’s title, while the New Mexico State Aggies took home the women’s title.

The Wolverine men finished in second place after the tiebreaker with an overall score of 42 points. The team was led by senior Tyson Lambert who finished his undefeated season with a second overall placement in the race. Lambert was followed by sophomore Kevin Lynch and freshman Anthony Ocegueda who finished third and fourth respectively. Geofry Kemboi and Adrian Jones rounded out the top five for the wolverines.

The UVU women finished with a final score of 47 points. The team was led by senior Savannah Berry, who finished third overall. Freshman Hannah Branch finished in ninth place and Mckayla Walker, Sammy Hollingsworth, and Shevaun Ames rounded out the top five finishing eleventh, twelfth, and thirteenth respectively.

Both teams were predicted to win the conference title and came up short due to the tiebreaker rule which factors in where the sixth and seventh runners on each team finished. The Wolverines’ next action will be in the NCAA Mountain Regionals on Nov. 10 in Logan, Utah.