Tyson Lambert made history on Saturday morning when he won the Santa Clara Bronco Invitational. Lambert became the first UVU cross country member to win every race during the regular season. The win was his fourth of the season and puts the senior as a favorite to win the WAC individual championship on Oct. 28.

Lambert has been an instrumental part of the UVU men’s cross country team for the last four years. He has helped lead the Wolverines to two conference championships, and puts UVU in great position to grab its third championship in the last four years. Lambert has also been a leading runner on the men’s indoor and outdoor track teams for the previous three years.

“I really enjoyed the race atmosphere today. I am proud of my teammates and the way they raced. We had three guys in the top 10 and we were all under 24 minutes,” Lambert told GoUVU.com after Saturday’s result. “I am very happy that I finished the regular season with four straight wins. It has been an awesome season, and I hope I can get one of the four qualifying individual spots at regionals.”

The cross country teams will have the next two weeks to prepare for the WAC cross country championships which will be held in Las Cruces, NM on Oct. 28.