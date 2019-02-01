Heading up to Ogden for their second time this season, UVU’s indoor track team competed in their final in-state meet with the Weber State Invitational. Competing against runners from BYU, Utah State, Weber State, Westminster, the Saint Catherine Track Club, Idaho State, Southern Utah, and Southern Idaho, the Wolverines were able to pull out wins in three events.



On the women’s side, senior Paitlyn Chynoweth recorded the first win for UVU, soaring to a victory in the 3000-meter race with a time of 10:29. Teammates Kyandra Chandler and sophomore Emily Jones were not far behind, finishing second and third in the event with times of 10:47 and 10:52, respectively. Shortly after, junior Maria Blad captured the 55-meter race, winning the finals with a time of 8.15 seconds.



Sophomore Kallie Given added a second place finish in the high jump (1.63 meters). Others that recorded third-place finishes in their events included senior Savannah Neuberger in the 400-meter dash (58:30), the 4×400-meter relay team (4:00), and sophomore Briana Dusenberry in the high jump (1.63 meters).



On the men’s side, the lone victor was senior Brandon Edmondson, who captured the 800-meter title with a time of 1:57. Senior Daven Russell had second-place finishes in the shot put and weight throw, with almost identical tosses of 16.85 and 16.86 meters, respectively. Junior Albert MacArthur had an impressive leap of 7.07 meters in the long jump that also put him at second in that event.



Freshman Jacob Egan finished not far behind Edmondson in the 800-meter with a third place finish and a time of 2:00. Senior Sean McGetrick recorded a third-place finish in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 7.73 seconds and freshman Jeffrey Duvinston added another with a jump of 2.03 meters in the high jump.



UVU’s track team will head to Nampa, Idaho for the Nike Boise Indoor Invitational on Feb. 1-2.

Photo courtesy of: UVU Athletics