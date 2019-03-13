Bryson leads Wolverines at Bandon Dunes Championship

On March 10-12, UVU’s men’s golf team headed to Bandon, Oregon to compete in the Bandon Dunes Championship, ultimately finishing 16th.



The Wolverines concluded the first day of the tournament with a score of 315, which put them at 15th at that point. Sophomore Jake Bryson led the way for UVU, hitting a +5 over par for the first day. Junior Gabe Lysen and sophomore Tyler Holmes finished that round just behind with scores of +6 and +7, respectively.



On the second day, all of the teams scored much lower. UVU was no exception, finishing with a final tally of 297. All five golfers ended with scores of 77 or lower, with Bryson hitting par with an even 72. The third and last day in Bandon UVU again scored a 315 overall.



The men’s golf team finished the entire tournament with a final score of +63 over par, in which they tied for last with Gonzaga University. Bryson ended tied for 24th, while Lysen and senior Jake Godfrey both tied at 79th. Holmes and senior Nick St. Clair meanwhile landed at 87th and 94th, respectively.



In the Pat Hicks Invitational, UVU’s first tournament since their winter hiatus, they were able to rally from behind and come away with a top five finish. They hope to return to their previous success as they try to rebound at the Bearkat Invitational on April 2-3, which will be played in Montgomery, Texas.

