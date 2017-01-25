January 20, 2017, a day that will live in infamy. This is the day that Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Rather than focus on the “alternative facts” surrounding the size of his crowd or the millions of wonderful nasty women and men who marched in protest the following day, I’d like to look at the content of Trump’s speech.

“Chief Justice Roberts, President Carter, President Clinton, President Bush, President Obama, fellow Americans, and people of the world: Thank you.” Giving thanks is all well and good, but why would you thank the people of the world? Technically, only Americans are to blame for getting Trump elected. Well, and Russia.

“For too long, a small group in our nation’s Capital (sic) has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost. Washington flourished — but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered — but the jobs left, and the factories closed.” So this is why you’re filling your cabinet with ex-Goldman Sachs members, billionaires and campaign donors. I can’t think of a better group that represents the average American.

“The oath of office I take today is an oath of allegiance to all Americans.” What if they’re Muslim? Or Hispanic? Or a woman?

“From this moment on, it’s going to be America First (sic).” Funny, Hitler said something similar. Something about Germany being victimized, and how revitalizing the military would help the German people achieve an ideal society. An ideal society that didn’t include any Jews.

“I will fight for you with every breath in my body — and I will never, ever let you down.” With a historic low 40 percent approval rating going into his first term, it’s a little late for that.

“America will start winning again, winning like never before.” Who wrote this speech, Charlie Sheen?

“[A]nd unite the civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the Earth.” I guess we’ll do this by alienating the Muslim community by imposing a Muslim registry, banning Muslim travel into the U.S. and by turning away Muslim refugees.

“We must speak our minds openly, debate our disagreements honestly, but always pursue solidarity.” We know that Trump isn’t afraid to speak his mind, but how will honesty fit into this new era of “alternative facts?”

“We stand at the birth of a new millennium, ready to unlock the mysteries of space, to free the Earth from the miseries of disease, and to harness the energies, industries and technologies of tomorrow.” Yet he is clearing the path for the industries of yesterday, i.e. big oil, to determine the course of our country for years to come.

“You will never be ignored again.” Unless you are a journalist for CNN.