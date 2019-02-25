UVUSA Meet the Candidates event draws crowd

UVU Student Association held an event to meet the candidates for student body offices Wednesday at Center Stage.

The event gave the candidates an opportunity to present platforms and mingle with students.The candidates were asked questions in groups according to what office they were running for, and after each group, they mingled with students and other supporters.

While the Meet the Candidates event has traditionally been structured as a debate, the presentation this year was less structured to allow the students and the candidates to interact. Many students and other supporters attended the event, frequently cheering their candidate.

The current student body president Marc Reynolds, a senior outdoor recreation management major student and the election committee chair praised the candidates. “We always try to make sure we have a diverse pool,” he said. “I think the ideas that are represented in this body are perfectly able to represent the body of the school.

The candidates were asked about their platforms and their plans if elected. Many focused on ways to communicate better to UVU’s non-traditional student body, how to handle student fees, and directions for activities in the next year. Each candidate’s platform can be found online at the UVUSA section of UVU’s website.

There are four offices up for election this year: student body president, executive vice president, vice president of academic senate, and vice president of student activities. This year will also feature a primary election to narrow down candidates for student body president.

The elections will be held Feb. 25-26th for the primaries, and the general election will happen Feb. 27th to March 1st.