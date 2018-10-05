Dillon Winspear, Mobile Design Lead for Domo, spoke to the User Experience club on making it in the design industry, how to be a distinguished candidate and the value of networking.

The meeting took place on Oct. 4 in room 214 of the Student Life Center for the UX club. UX is an emerging branch of design focused on user experience. The UX program at UVU is one of the few in the state.

Winspear spoke about his background, then opened the floor to students for a question and answer session about finding a place in the design industry.

He began his career at startup companies, continually branching out until finding a home at Domo. During his lecture, he stressed the importance of developing soft skills during college as well as entry level jobs.

“What I realized I was looking for wasn’t necessarily the hard skills, like photoshop, but soft skills. I can teach hard skills on the job, but I can’t help you learn empathy,” Winspear said. “Your resume and portfolio need to be up to date, but that is the bare minimum. You need to show me your personality.”

He emphasized that when working on group projects with a particularly difficult group, instead of focusing on how hard the task seems, use the experience to work on your communication and collaboration skills. Winspear believes that though you aren’t graded on it, it is still an important life lesson.

He went on to emphasize the importance of setting oneself apart from other candidates when applying for jobs. He claimed that adding personality to one’s resume with fun facts about oneself at the top, or by placing a picture on the resume could be the difference between getting an interview and never hearing back from the company.