UVU’s Center for Social Impact is celebrating its 25th anniversary. As part of the celebration, the center is giving back to the community by planting 25 trees throughout the year.

Students, faculty and community members gathered for the inaugural tree planting that took place Oct. 9 at the Community Action Services and Food Bank in Provo.

Summer Valenge, director of the Center for Social Impact, said, “We wanted to do something for the students, something for the community and something for our faculty members. This is is for the community. We will be planting 25 trees around the community.”

The 25 tree plantings are hosted in collaboration with Tree Utah, a non-profit organization that enhances the Utah environment through tree planting, stewardship and education. Each tree will be planted at a community partner’s location to show UVU’s appreciation to the critical role these organizations have on positively impacting the community.

Executive director of Tree Utah, Amy May, said, “We are excited to partner with the Center for Social Impact at UVU, make a difference and do plantings with students.”

UVU’s Center for Social Impact and Tree Utah were very excited for the impact the trees would have on the community.

May emphasized that the beauty of trees cannot be overestimated in regards to schools.

“There are studies that show educational test scores go up when they have more green space in their courtyard,” May said.

The remaining trees will be planted throughout the year, with a large number set to be planted on Make a Difference Day coming up on Oct. 27.