Three new Bachelor of Science degrees in civil engineering, electrical engineering, and mechanical engineering were approved by UVU’s board of trustees Oct. 26 during a board meeting.

While the engineering programs are set to begin in fall 2018, the school must first get approval from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities.

“Today’s announcement marks the result of a major effort to expand engineering programs at UVU. This is a historic moment for the university,” said President Matthew Holland in a press release. “By design, these engineering degrees respond to arguably the state’s most pressing workforce need. When it comes to the STEM emphasis in higher education today, this institution already does a magnificent job in science, technology and math. Now it’s time to bring engineering into the fold as well.”