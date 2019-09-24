Dr. Astrid S. Tuminez, President of Utah Valley University, was excited to reveal the new statue of Willy the Wolverine outside of the Student Life and Wellness Center. (Photo by Natasha Colburn)
UVU unveils new Willy the Wolverine Statue

A new bronze statue of Willy the Wolverine, located in front of the Student Life and Wellness Center, was unveiled Monday, Sept. 23 to celebrate homecoming week and the university’s anniversary.

Over 200 UVU students, faculty and staff members gathered to witness the unveiling of the statue created by Virgle Oertle, an alumnus of UVU.

“UVU has a down-to-earth and humble community,” said Oertle. “But we have grown large enough to cast a shadow.”

Funding for the sculpture came by donations from Andrea and James Clarke. Although neither of the Clarkes attended UVU, they both have felt drawn to its positive influence on the community and wanted to expand that influence.

President Astrid Tuminez concluded the unveiling with an explanation of the wolverine and why it is the mascot of the university.

“The wolverine is small, but it’s not afraid of prey that is bigger than itself.”

Astrid Tuminez
  • Virgil Oertle, Sculptor, and Willy the Wolverine help announce the unveiling of the new Willy the Wolverine statue. Oertle has created other statues of university mascots in the past, but creating Willy the Wolverine was a labor of love as both Oertle and his wife are UVU alumni. (Photo by Natasha Colburn)
  • Andrea and James Clarke, donors for the Clarke Building, attended the unveiling of UVU’s new Willy the Wolverine statue. Despite not being UVU alumni, the Clarkes have been very active in UVU’s progress as a growing university. (Photo by Natasha Colburn)
  • Willy the Wolverine appeared to approve of the new statue of his likeness by giving it a quick kiss. (Photo by Natasha Colburn)
  • President Tuminez and Willy the Wolverine sit proudly by the newly placed statue in front of the Student Life and Wellness Center. (Photo by Natasha Colburn)

