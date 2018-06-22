It’s all fun and games until you’re nationally recognized for web game development.

UVU students, Peter Beard and Ashley Stephenson, were recipients of the Marshall Plan Scholarship in Vienna, Austria June 6. The student submitted a summer project related to game development and virtual reality design, along with a research paper.

The students are both seniors and digital media majors at Utah Valley University.

“We look for exchanges with universities worldwide for our best students,” said Michael Harper, UVU digital media associate professor. “We seek out the best universities that align with us and our engaged learning methodology. St. Pölten UAS fit that mold perfectly.”

With each scholarship being valued between $4,000-$5,000 euros, they are the first Americans to ever win the scholarship.

“UVU’s Department of Digital Media is a global exchange partner with St. Pölten University of Applied Science in Vienna,” according to a UVU press release.