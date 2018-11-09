In their fourth Undermining Pell report, New America, a think tank in Washington, DC, recently ranked UVU high on their report’s “The Next Best” list of public universities throughout the nation.

“The Next Best” list is composed of public colleges with low tuition rates and proportionally high rates of Pell grant student recipients enrolled at the institutions.

Established in 1999, New America was created with the intent to help solve problems through gathering, analyzing and reporting on research. For several years now, the organization has released the Undermining Pell report annually. The report serves as a careful analysis of data taken from the U.S. Department of Education on 584 four-year public universities and their average cumulative cost for students from families that make $30,000 or less each year.

As stated on their website, “The analysis finds that more than half of these state-supported institutions (52 percent) expect the neediest freshmen to pay over $10,000, an amount that equals more than a third of their families’ yearly earnings.”

The report also found that the average net price for students attending a public university in Utah is $9,973. The average net price for students attending UVU is $6,794.

The report went on to state that nearly 35 percent of UVU’s student body is comprised of Pell grant recipients, making UVU one of less than 200 schools in the country to have a high concentration of low-income students and low tuition rates.

According to the recent report, “UVU is one of 162 public colleges and universities at which Pell grant recipients made up between 30 and 49 percent of the student body and the lowest-income, in-state freshmen paid an average net price below $10,000 in 2015–16.”

“I think that the tuition is pretty reasonable here, especially when compared to other universities,” Garrett Jensen, a biology major, said. “My goal is to graduate with as little as possible, and UVU helps make that possible by charging less for tuition.”