UVU and Melissa Frost reached a settlement regarding Frost’s wrongful termination lawsuit filed in May 2018 and filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit as a condition of the settlement.

The motion to dismiss was filed in the Utah’s Third District Court in Salt Lake City Oct. 26 and says that each party must pay their own attorney fees and other costs related to the lawsuit.

Frost filed a lawsuit against the university in May 2018 for wrongful termination for, what she believed, being a whistleblower. She was the Title IX/EEO/Affirmative Action coordinator for UVU from 2014 to 2017.

“Melissa Frost, former Director of Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action, and Title IX, and Utah Valley University (UVU), who have filed claims against one another in a lawsuit pending in Utah State Court in Salt Lake City, have reached a settlement as to all claims,” said UVU in a joint press release. “As part of the settlement, the parties will dismiss the pending lawsuit and any pending administrative claims.”

The university said that “each side denies wrongdoing” and that both parties have agreed to “set aside their claims and focus on their mutual interest in ensuring quality and fairness” for the “university community.”

Frost was not immediately available to comment on the dismissal.

The dollar amount of the settlement has not been released.