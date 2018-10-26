SR Education Group, an education research publisher, recently released updated rankings for online colleges, with UVU ranking as one of the best online colleges in Utah, as well as one of the best universities in the nation for studying aviation.

SR Education Group’s 2019 Best Online Colleges in Utah list was composed based off of student earnings upon graduating and the college’s tuition rates. UVU ranked fifth on this list, with an annual tuition of $5,036 and a median salary of $75,800. Additionally, the organization’s 2019 Most Affordable Online Colleges for Aviation Degrees rankings were created solely based off of the lowest tuition costs. UVU ranked third in this category, with an annual tuition of $7,977.

Layton Scarbrough, a junior illustration major, said that he enjoys online classes more so than traditional classes.

“I have loved all of the online courses I have taken. My experience in online classes has been fantastic. In my experience, the professors have allowed the students to work at their own pace, making the semester that much easier on those taking the class,” Scarbrough said. I prefer online classes for the general education credits, as it allows me to work in a comfortable atmosphere at my own pace. I have also loved the ‘engaged learning’ aspect of online classes. I would totally recommend online classes at UVU. They have worked really well for me, so I would encourage everyone to try at least one to see for themselves.”

Since being founded in 2004, SR Education Group has worked relentlessly to update their university rankings frequently in the hopes of providing college-bound students access to accurate, detailed information on various educational institutions nationwide.

“At SR Education Group, we are motivated by a singular vision: a world where everyone gets the education they need to be successful. We aim to provide accurate and authoritative online resources to help students choose the best school for their career aspirations and budget,” Kelsey D’Ewart, a SR Education Group representative, said. “We believe that objective information about education, careers and educational financing should be easily accessible to everyone. We are committed to helping people make these important life choices.”

According to the School of Aviation Sciences, UVU’s aviation program currently has a graduate job placement rate of over 92 percent. The flexibility provided by the School of Aviation Sciences’ online schooling options have allowed students across the world the opportunity to further their education. Students can earn either a professional pilot bachelor degree or an associate degree through the online program.

Photo Courtesy of UVU Marketing.