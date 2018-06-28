UVU’s Dean of Education Parker C. Fawson accepted the Emma Eccles Jones Endowed Chair at Utah State University and is leaving the university July 31.

Fawson will also serve as the director of USU’s Center for the School of the Future. Vessela Ilieva, assistant dean of the School of Education, will serve as interim dean beginning August 1.

Jeff Olson is beginning the hiring process by forming a screening committee for candidates, but the time frame has yet to be determined.

Fawson said he is “committed to to improving teacher preparation within the state” and will continue to do so in his new position.

He will also continue his collaborative efforts with the Utah State Office of Education, Utah System of Higher Education and other school districts around the state.

This story is breaking and will be continually updated.