American West Piano Competition

This two-day event will feature pianists of all ages performing solos of their choice. It will be held Aug 13. at 5:00 p.m. in GT 507 and Aug 14. at 6:00 p.m. in the UVU Science Building Auditorium. Prizes will be offered to the winners of the different divisions. Two grand prize winners will be invited to perform with the South China GHM Symphony Orchestra in January. It costs $15 to register to compete and is free for the public to watch.

Jazz Jam Series

This ongoing series of jam sessions allows UVU music students and jazz musicians to perform impromptu songs. Audience members are also invited to bring their instruments and play along. This semester the concerts are scheduled for Sept. 11 and Oct. 8 from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Faculty Chamber Music Showcase

UVU’s string faculty will perform music from timeless legends to modern-day composers on Sept. 24 from 7:30-10 p.m. in the Science Building Lecture hall.

Symphony Classics

UVU Symphony Orchestra will be showcasing the works of classic composers on Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the Ragan theater.

Tribute

The Metropolitan Ballet will perform dance numbers that honor four members of our community who have contributed to the arts on Oct. 26 and 27 in the Ragan Theater from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

UVUSA Fall Art Show

UVUSA will showcase selected pieces of UVU students’art in the Grande Ballroom on Nov. 13.

UVU Ballroom Dance Company Concert

The UVU Ballroom Dance Company will be holding their fall concert on Friday, Nov. 16 and Saturday, Nov. 17 at the Ragan Theater. The Friday show will be at 7:30 p.m. and the Saturday show will have a 2:00 matinee as well as a 7:30 p.m. performance.

Synergy in Concert

Synergy Dance Company will be showcasing contemporary and modern pieces choreographed by UVU Department of Dance majors as well as local and regional guests. This show will be held at the Ragan Theater on Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 1 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.