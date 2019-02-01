President Astrid S. Tuminez announced a new UVU MBA of Silicon Slopes in front of thousands of attendees at the technology conference in Salt Lake City Friday, Feb. 1.



The new program begins in the fall and will be held in the Silicon Slopes room at UVU’s main campus. It will focus on technology management and will be part of the Woodbury School of Business.



In her presentation, Tuminez focused on the impact business students have on tech and innovation within the business world.



The school, she said, provides valuable answers to important questions in today’s world; questions like, “How do we prioritize human well-being in the age of technology and AI?”



According to the school President, UVU continues its history of innovation with business programs.



“We were one of the first two business schools in the country to offer a major in Digital marketing and our financial planning major consistently ranks in the top ten in the nation,” Tuminez said following applause from the audience at the announcement of the new program.



An estimated 10,000 people attended the general session of the Silicon Slopes Tech Summit 2019. Prominent Utah innovators and business leaders acknowledged the influence that technology and business has in Utah.



CEOs and founders of large tech companies like Todd Pedersen of Vivint, Inc., Joshua James from Domo, John Warnock, founder of Adobe, and John Foley, founder of Peloton gathered on stage to share their own insights to the business and tech community in Utah. Their influence and innovation is reciprocal to that of students at Utah Valley University, according to Tuminez.



Alongside this community of business leaders, President Tuminez highlighted the impact the Woodbury School of Business has in the business sector of Utah. Currently, one in every four business graduate comes from UVU; the graduates also occupy enrollments in the top universities of the United States and the world.



“[Business minor enrollment] has grown from 87 students five years ago to 577 students today,” Tuminez said, “Last year, all UVU students who took the Chartered Financial Analyst Exam Level 1 passed at 100 percent.”



The national pass rate for the exam is 43 percent, according to Tuminez.



Even with the success business students are having, some challenges remain for continued growth. The current average square footage space per business student in Utah is 88 square feet. UVU business students currently use 14.4 square feet per registrant.



Tuminez hopes to raise additional money for a new Woodbury School of Business building to meet the needs of current and future students.