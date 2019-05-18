The Willy Awards | QF Episode 15

The UVU Review
1. Welcome new Athletic Director, Jared Sumsion!
2. Also welcome new head women’s basketball coach, Dan Nielson!
3. Baseball team winning final home game 20-13 against PAC-12 opponent WSU. They have 3 games remaining at UTRGV and then a potential spot in the WAC tournament down in Arizona.
The Willy Awards
1. The Big Man on Campus Award: Demetrius Romero, First Big 12 Champion
2. The Play of the Year: Preston Burbidge, UVU Lacrosse complete fire
3. The Politically Correct Award to Describe The Best Female Athlete (PCADBFA Award): Kazna Tarawhiti, WAC Freshman of the Year (Volleyball), lead the league in kills and points as a true freshman
4. The Bleeds Green Team Award: UVU Wrestling, honorable mention: Men’s basketball, UVU track
5. The Coaching In-Style Award: Greg Maas, UVU Men’s Soccer
6. Pure In Speech Award: Tanner Heath, 0 Swears – Runner up, Creer (1 Swear)
7. The Nucc Award (most swears): Creer (1 Swear) – even Ty “The Nucc” didn’t swear on air.
8. The FOMO Award: Ethan Young, speaking a few times and just needing to shut up.
9. Team Spirit Award: Our person, Willy the Wolverine
10. Most Improved Team: Women’s Basketball Team
Bonus Award- Bag Collector of the Year: Mark Pope securing buyout money from his departure from BYU as well as a new, undisclosed contract from BYU as they are a private institution
Credits:
Host: Andrew Creer
Co Host: Tanner Heath
Production, Editing, and Mixing by: Ethan Young
Logos Designed By: Thomas Willis
(Original Air Date: 05/17/19)
Although undecided in major, Ethan Young has a great love for digital audio, music, and learning. He is currently the Executive Producer for the podcasts at the UVU Review. Ever since he started working with the UVU Review fall of 2018, he has been excited to get a deeper look into journalism.