The Willy Awards | QF Episode 15

3. Baseball team winning final home game 20-13 against PAC-12 opponent WSU. They have 3 games remaining at UTRGV and then a potential spot in the WAC tournament down in Arizona.

3. Baseball team winning final home game 20-13 against PAC-12 opponent WSU. They have 3 games remaining at UTRGV and then a potential spot in the WAC tournament down in Arizona.

2. Also welcome new head women’s basketball coach, Dan Nielson!

2. Also welcome new head women’s basketball coach, Dan Nielson!

1. Welcome new Athletic Director, Jared Sumsion!

1. Welcome new Athletic Director, Jared Sumsion!



The Willy Awards

1. The Big Man on Campus Award: Demetrius Romero, First Big 12 Champion

2. The Play of the Year: Preston Burbidge, UVU Lacrosse complete fire

3. The Politically Correct Award to Describe The Best Female Athlete (PCADBFA Award): Kazna Tarawhiti, WAC Freshman of the Year (Volleyball), lead the league in kills and points as a true freshman

4. The Bleeds Green Team Award: UVU Wrestling, honorable mention: Men’s basketball, UVU track

5. The Coaching In-Style Award: Greg Maas, UVU Men’s Soccer

6. Pure In Speech Award: Tanner Heath, 0 Swears – Runner up, Creer (1 Swear)

7. The Nucc Award (most swears): Creer (1 Swear) – even Ty “The Nucc” didn’t swear on air.

8. The FOMO Award: Ethan Young, speaking a few times and just needing to shut up.

9. Team Spirit Award: Our person, Willy the Wolverine

10. Most Improved Team: Women’s Basketball Team



Bonus Award- Bag Collector of the Year: Mark Pope securing buyout money from his departure from BYU as well as a new, undisclosed contract from BYU as they are a private institution



Credits:

Host: Andrew Creer

Co Host: Tanner Heath

Production, Editing, and Mixing by: Ethan Young

Logos Designed By: Thomas Willis