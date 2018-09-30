Photos by Johnny Morris

Conflict clouded the Freestyle For Hope Shorty Gorham’s American Freestyle Bullfighting event on Sept. 29, as bullfighting enthusiasts were met by animal rights activists on their way into the UCCU Center.

“It’s inappropriate for universities to hold events like this that use animals for entertainment,” said a philosophy professor and protest organizer, Karen Mizell. “…UVU is known for its ethical stances and ethics programs and we believe that the university should stand behind that [when] approaching these events.”

A letter submitted to President Tuminez from the Department of Philosophy and Humanities expressed “grave concern and dismay” about the event being held on campus. The letter referenced the President’s Council policy statement issued in September of 2016 that states, “…we believe it is important to affirm Utah Valley University’s commitment to fostering ethical conduct in all that we do…”

The department urges the university to end its support of these types of events. According to the letter, hosting these events goes against the universities ethical conduct commitment.

“We are interested in bringing the complexity and the potential problems of these kinds of events to the awareness of students, faculty, staff and people who aren’t associated with UVU at all who just come to attend them,” said Katelyn Hickman, a protester and the president of UVU’s Animal Allies club.

It is not about politics, bashing culture, or the American West, Hickman emphasized; it is about the animals and their quality of life.

Gary Jones, founder of the 501(C)3 non-profit Freestyle For Hope, emphasized that the event’s purpose is to help raise money and awareness for Type 1 diabetes and funds raised go to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Jones’ 17-year-old son was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2007.

“I can’t control people protesting — that’s their God-given right. But if they’re going to protest but they should know exactly what they’re protesting,” Jones said.

According to the Freestyle For Hope website, “Freestyle Bullfighting is the art of engaging a bull bred specifically to fight, they are born to fight, not made to fight or be mean, it is a type of dance of man verse beast.”

“I really think if [protesters] would take the time to get the correct information about the sport of American Freestyle Bullfighting, they would realize how important these animals are and how well treated they are,” Jones said.

The protesters understand that this is American bullfighting and not Spanish or French bullfighting, but still think it is problematic, especially being held on a university campus.

“[Bullfighers] think that they are just running around and essentially playing with the bulls, but the truth is these bulls are transported, loaded and are prone to injury,” said Mizell.

A spokesperson for the Humane Society of the United States and philosophy adjunct professor, Christopher Foster, was at the protest to share a greater message. Foster passed out pamphlets that had nothing to do with bullfighting or rodeos. According to him, the message of the protest is to stop cruelty to all animals in all forms.

“I am for kindness to animals, I am against cruelty to animals,” said Foster. “My agenda is not specifically targeted at the American Freestyle Bullfighting; that’s just an example of the exploitative behavior and a university being complicate, or implicatively complicate, in the exploitation of animals for mere entertainment.”

There are other ways to raise money for diabetes research that does not include using animals for entertainment, the protesters stressed. They referenced a fund-raising walk in Portland that raised several thousand dollars for JDRF earlier this year.

“There are other ways to raise money for diabetes, there are other ways to celebrate the West and there are other ways to eat that don’t cause such grievous harm to animals and I think as moral beings it is incumbent upon us to find those other ways and practice them,” said Foster.