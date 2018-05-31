Recently, a student group, known as Enactus, gained national recognition for presenting a solution of mobile and solar-powered-kiosks in Congo.

Enactus, which stems from the university’s Woodbury School of Business, placed second in a competition in Kansas, Missouri for their work in pushing for sustainable technology in underprivileged communities. In Congo the current unemployment rate is 80 percent.

Beau Bennett, one of the business students who travelled to Congo, said, “Enactus helped me see a project from start to finish. Setting up the business in the Congo was had its challenges but was very rewarding.”

At least 450 universities participated in the competition.

According to their website, “Enactus is a student group whose purpose is to enable progress through entrepreneurial action. They participate in projects where they help communities in need create entrepreneurship ventures to help sustain themselves.”

“We are looking for more students to join the team that have a business mind with a serving heart,” said Taylor Fox, president of the Enactus.

