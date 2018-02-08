Students and faculty members discussed campus violence prevention as part of the Diversity Dialogue discussion series organized by the Multicultural Student Council Feb. 8.

The series serves to provide a safe space to explore solutions to prevalent issues, including the prevention of assault, potential obstacles when reporting violence and to help victims find resources.

“Even though UVU is a pretty safe campus, there are still incidents where students are assaulted,” said Jordan Nelson, an engineering and design technology student. “Ensuring that students are safe is so important. These discussions are important because we talk about things we can actually do.”

The importance of recognizing violence in all of its forms was addressed, as well as students sharing their experiences of finding help on campus when coping with trauma.

Participants shared their thoughts on how one should react if they witness a violence on campus and where they can turn if they find themselves a victim of assault.

Faculty members displayed eagerness to be of aid to students by asking questions regarding student comfort and safety. Information about UVU’s Health Services and Ombuds office was also provided. The discussion proved to be incredibly productive when an impromptu ride service was formed as a result of students expressing their discomfort about being alone after finishing custodial shifts on campus.

Diversity Dialogues are held on a monthly basis throughout the Fall and Spring semesters for students and faculties to develop a core of action for resolving social issues on a local level.