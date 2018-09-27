To continue the festivities of homecoming week, students got a chance to ask questions and speak directly with president of UVU, Astrid Tuminez over pizza and Pepsi at the Presidential Meet and Greet on Sept. 26.

Held in the Grande Ballroom, Tuminez answered various questions from students, submitted via “UVU Students” social media accounts, with the questions ranging in topics such as her favorite food to what it takes to be a leader in the world today.

Sponsored by Pepsi, the event was held as a means to connect the new president with the student body and provide a more personal look at who Tuminez is. Wearing a Wolverine green scarf, Tuminez began the event with the story of Olympic swimmer, Yusra Mardini — a Syrian refugee who helped save 19 other migrants while fleeing her war-torn country.

Emphasizing that grit and resilience are necessary qualities to have when chasing goals, Tuminez challenged members of the audience to never give up on pursuing their dreams.

Student body president, Marc Reynolds helped run the event. He stated that the school spirit Tuminez possesses is undeniably admirable.

“My takeaway from the event was that she loves UVU. She’s the best Wolverine we have on campus,” Reynolds said. “She’s a big advocate for the students, which is always good.”

Answering a question about how the student body can assist in the success of her presidency, Tuminez challenged students to own the university and the campus as their own

“As students here, this is your university, so we must work together to make it great,” she said.

She addressed another question posed by an unnamed student, in which she was asked how she finds balance in life.

“If you’re going to strive for excellence in anything you do, balance is always difficult,” Tuminez said. “Great achievement comes from great effort.”

In answering this question, Tuminez also said, “My self care comes from running, 11 years of martial arts training and dancing. I also draw energy from my children; they keep me humble and they make me laugh.”

Providing her thoughts on the meet and greet was Lara Andrew, a sophomore biotechnology major. Andrew said what brought her to the event was a desire to learn from the experience of UVU’s new president.

“I actually read an article in UVU Magazine about how she’s had a successful career, and I wanted to hear some tips on how I can succeed as a woman in the world as well,” Andrew said.

Concluding the event, Tuminez met with attendees and posed for photos in front of the UVU letters in the Student Life Plaza.