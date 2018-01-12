Narcotics Arrest

Dec. 11 — 8:36 p.m.

While patrolling in the area of Geneva Road, an officer stopped a vehicle with an improperly lighted licence plate. The officer found that one of the passengers had two warrants out for his arrest and also found LSD (or acid) on him. The passenger was booked into Utah County Jail.

Disgruntled Citizen

Dec. 12 12 p.m.

Officers responded to the Liberal Arts Building on reports of a disorderly conduct incident. A UVU employee said there was a citizen present who was causing a disturbance while asking for assistance. The citizen left the area while officers were enroute. The officers spoke with the complainant and cleared the scene.

Stolen Juice

Dec. 13 7:48 a.m.

Dining Services called UVU police to report witnessing an individual steal a bottle of juice from one of their storage rooms. An officer found and saved footage of the incident, but the suspect is unknown at this time.

Marijuana Citation

Dec. 17 11:47 p.m.

While patrolling the area of N 3000 West, an officer stopped a vehicle for having no insurance. Upon contacting the driver, the officer noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Marijuana and related paraphernalia were located and the driver and passenger were issued a citation.

Drug Bust

Dec. 18 11:47 p.m.

An officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle delaying traffic near the I-15 freeway exit 269. While speaking with the driver, the officer smelled marijuana and conducted a search of the vehicle. No marijuana was found but methamphetamine and related paraphernalia were. The driver was arrested and booked into Utah County Jail.

Open Container

Dec. 19 11:31 p.m.

An officer stopped a vehicle near 400 S. 1200 W. in Orem and found an open bottle of alcohol while speaking with the driver. The officer conducted a search of the vehicle and located three open bottles underneath the passenger’s seat and one open bottle under the driver’s seat. Both of the individuals were cited and released.

Close Call

Dec. 20 3:59 a.m.

An officer was fueling their patrol vehicle at the Sinclair on 550 N. 1550 W. in Orem when two vehicles sped by travelling north. The officer estimated their speed to be three times the normal speed limit. The two vehicles were located at the UPS Depot and admitted to speeding. Both drivers were issued a warning for reckless driving.