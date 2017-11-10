Smoke and Matches

Nov. 1 — 2:26 p.m.

An officer was called to The Zone regarding someone smoking in the building. Upon arrival, the officer did not find a smoker. Instead, the person was using lit matches for their craft project.

Early Morning Nap

Nov. 2 — 2:47 a.m.

An officer saw a suspicious man park next to 1000 S. 500 W. and walk into the trees located on UVU property. The officer found the man sleeping under a tree. The officer asked for his ID and then released him.

Escort

Nov. 3 — 12:22 a.m.

Dispatch notified an officer to meet with an individual at the north entrance of the Liberal Arts building for an escort. The officer met with the caller and walked them to their vehicle in Lakeside Lot 4. Nothing further to report.

Phantom Man

Nov. 3 — 11:38 a.m.

An officer was called to the National Guard building regarding reports of a suspicious man in the area. After searching the area, the officer was unable to locate a man matching the provided description. The officer cleared the scene with no further action needed.

Harassment

Nov. 3 — 12:09 p.m.

An officer responded to the Liberal Arts building regarding a woman being harassed. The officer listened to her complaint and set up a time to meet with the suspected harasser.

Kids ‘n Rocks

Nov. 3 — 12:46 p.m.

Someone complained to police about small children throwing rocks at ducks in the ponds east of the baseball field. Upon arrival, the officer found six children aged 11 to 4 who admitted to throwing rocks in the pond near the ducks while feeding them. The officer asked the kids to not throw rocks.

Pesky Pot Head

Nov. 3 — 8:30 p.m.

During a routine traffic stop, an officer smelled fresh marijuana in the car. The driver admitted to having some and surrendered a small bag of the illegal plant to the officer. The driver was cited and released.

Outstanding Citizen

Nov. 4 — 11:58 a.m.

A woman called an officer to UVU Lot 4 to turn in a wallet she found on the ground by her vehicle. The officer took the wallet and found a driver’s license and a phone number. The officer called the number and left a voicemail saying the wallet is being held at the UVU Police Department.

Pesky Pothead Two

Nov. 4 — 4:51 p.m.

During a traffic stop on a driver who made an illegal U-turn, an officer found marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The driver admitted to owning the items and received a citation.

Pesky Pothead Three

Nov. 6 — 12:21 a.m.

An officer stopped a vehicle for running a red light and found the driver’s license was suspended. The officer also noticed drug paraphernalia in plain sight, so a search of the vehicle was conducted revealing less than an ounce of marijuana and more paraphernalia. The driver was cited and released.