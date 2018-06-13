Theft

May 16 — 9:42 a.m.

Police are investigating a theft that took place in the Clarke Building after a laptop was reported stolen. The investigation is ongoing.

Warrant

May 17 — 11:19 p.m.

An officer stopped a vehicle near 900 S. College Drive for a traffic violation. The driver was driving on a suspended driver’s license, had no proof of insurance and a valid warrant out for their arrest. The driver was transported and booked into the Utah County Jail, and the vehicle was impounded.

DUI

May 20 — 10:40 p.m.

While conducting an extra patrol of UVU’s Geneva property, an officer observed an occupied vehicle parked on the Vineyard connector. The officer approached the vehicle to conduct a welfare check and smelled alcohol, as well as observed signs of impairment. The driver was taken into custody for UI and transported to the Utah Highway Patrol Office for a breath test. The driver was found to be impaired, so they were taken and booked into Utah County Jail for the DUI. The vehicle was impounded.

Drug Problem

May 21 — 10:48 p.m.

An officer stopped a vehicle near 500 W. 800 S. in Orem for traffic violations. The driver did not have a valid driver’s license and no proof of insurance. Both the driver and passenger were found to be minors in possession of tobacco. Additionally, the driver possessed a prescribed controlled substance. The driver and passenger were issued citations and released with a court date.

Simple Assault

May 21 — 11:15 p.m.

An officer contacted a victim in a delayed assault that occurred during the Provo High School graduation at the UCCU Event Center. The officer took a statement from the victim and a witness. The officer will make contact with the suspect and two other witnesses for their statements. Video footage is being reviewed for possible evidence of the incident.

Traffic Offense

May 23 — 1:06 a.m.

An officer stopped a vehicle in Lakeside Parking Lot 3 for a traffic violation. Subsequently, the vehicle was impounded and the driver was issued a citation and court date for reckless driving, a second offense of no proof of insurance, new owner fail to register and driving on the previous owner’s plates.

Traffic Offense

May 23 — 2:28 a.m.

An officer stopped a vehicle near 500 W. 800 S. in Orem for a traffic violation. The driver was found to not have a valid driver’s license and a second offense of no proof of insurance. The driver was issued a citation, and the vehicle was impounded.

DUI

May 23 — 2:28 a.m.

A vehicle was stopped by police for a traffic violation. During the investigation, a canine unit was requested. While the officer investigated the traffic incident, the canine found drugs. The officers searched the vehicle and found the driver to be in possession of several different drugs and was driving under the influence. Police transported the driver to the UVU Police Department for a blood draw, and then transported to Utah County Jail for related charges. The vehicle was impounded.