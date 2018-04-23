Traffic Offense

03/27/18 — 2:59 a.m.

While conducting an extra patrol around UVU’s Geneva property, an officer observed a vehicle conduct two moving traffic violations. The officer stopped the vehicle and issued the driver for not having an ignition interlock device, an alcohol restricted driver violation and driving on a revoked license.

DUI

03/27/18 — 7:46 p.m.

An officer was returning to UVU’s main campus via University Parkway when they noticed a vehicle with expired registration and no insurance on file. The officer stopped the vehicle, contacted the driver and noticed an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. The driver was also found to be impaired. The officer arrested the driver and booked him into Utah County Jail for multiple offenses.

Alcohol Offense

03/28/18 — 9:30 p.m.

While patrolling near Lakeside Parking Lot 3, an officer found a woman who was in possession of vodka while in her vehicle. The alcohol was emptied and disposed of; the woman was released without further action.

Pursuit

03/29/18 — 4:06 a.m.

An officer was searching for suspects from two burglaries near 400 W. 800 S. in Orem when they initiated a traffic stop. The driver failed to yield to the officer’s lights and sirens. Eventually, the driver stopped the vehicle but fled on foot. The vehicle was found to be stolen from Springville, so the owner was contacted and the vehicle returned to him.

Alcohol Offense

03/30/18 — 10:36 p.m.

While on foot patrol in Lakeside Parking Lot 3, an officer observed two persons consuming alcohol inside a vehicle. The driver was found to have several outstanding warrants and was advised of these by the officer. The alcohol was seized and destroyed; both persons were issued a warning and released without further incident.

Alcohol Offense

03/30/18 — 10:59 p.m.

While on foot patrol, an officer observed three persons consuming alcohol in a vehicle in Lakeside Parking Lot 3. The officer seized and destroyed the alcohol, and the three persons were issued warnings and released.

Traffic Offense

03/31/18 — 11:58 p.m.

An officer stopped a vehicle for two non-moving violations near 490 W. 1200 S. in Orem. During the investigation, the officer discovered alcohol within the vehicle. The driver was cited for the moving violations and providing alcohol to minors. The alcohol was seized and booked into evidence.