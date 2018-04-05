Alcohol Offense

March 13 — 8:06 p.m.

An officer was dispatched to the Fulton Library on reports of a disorderly person causing a disturbance on the second floor. The officer found a man who had been drinking to the point of intoxication. The man was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail for public intoxication, trespassing, failure to self-identify and consuming alcohol in a public place.

Drugs

March 14 — 2:04 a.m.

An officer stopped a vehicle for both a moving and a non-moving violation near the UVU roundabout. Upon further investigation, the driver was found to be driving under the influence of narcotics. The driver was also found to be in possession of narcotics and paraphernalia and failure to operate within a single lane.

Drugs

March 17 — 1:11 a.m.

An officer stopped a vehicle for several moving violations on 840 S 400 W. The driver was found to be a juvenile. They were found to be in possession of narcotics and driving under the influence. The driver was arrested and taken to the Orem Police Department where they were released after receiving a citation. The vehicle was impounded.

Pursuit/Evasion

March 18 — 2:35 a.m.

An officer attempted to stop a vehicle near 1200 W Center Street after witnessing several traffic violations. The vehicle stopped after a short pursuit, and two shots were fired from within the vehicle. After removing both the passenger and driver, the officer discovered that the driver had shot himself. He was treated at the Utah Valley Hospital before being taken and booked into the Utah County Jail on several felony and misdemeanor charges.

Alcohol offense

March 23 — 2 a.m.

A vehicle was stopped by an officer on University Parkway for a traffic violation. The officer observed the odor of alcohol. While investigating, it was found that the passenger was a minor, who was then cited for consuming an alcoholic beverage. The driver was issued a warning for observed traffic infractions.

DUI

March 24 — 8:59 p.m.

While on patrol, an officer observed a vehicle traveling 27 mph in a 45 mph area near Geneva Road, which was causing traffic to back up. Upon further investigation, the officer observed the odor of alcohol coming from the driver. The officer conducted a field sobriety test and found the driver was impaired with a blood alcohol content of .216 percent.