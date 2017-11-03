Pharmacy Burglary

Oct. 11 — 1:37 a.m.

Officers arrived at 245 East and University Parkway to assist Orem Police officers with stopping a burglary in-progress involving a pharmacy. Officers searched the area and did not find any suspects. They left the scene without further action.

False Alarm

Oct. 11 — 6:19 a.m.

An officer responded to the National Guard building regarding an alarm that had been set off. Upon arrival, the officer met with the commanding officer and gained entrance to the building. The officer was unable to locate anything suspicious and left the scene.

Crosswalk Incident

Oct. 11 — 10:48 a.m.

A person reported a driver not yielding as she was crossing the crosswalk. Officers plan to further investigate the incident.

Hazardous Driver

Oct. 11 — 9:06 p.m.

An officer on patrol saw a car driving around UVU Lot 1 with its hazard lights on. After making contact with the driver, the officer observed an open bottle of tequila in the passenger seat. The officer later found an outstanding arrest for the man. He was taken into custody and found to have three forged ID documents. He was booked into the Utah County jail.

Fake Identity

Oct. 16 — 8:56 p.m.

While on patrol, an officer stopped a silver vehicle that failed to stop behind the intersection line. The driver did not have a driver’s license in possession. and the vehicle was not registered or insured. The passenger and driver were both cited after the passenger gave the officer a false name.

Student Harassment

Oct. 17 — 4:36 p.m.

A UVU student athlete has reported harassment by a friend. The student felt that she may be unsafe and wanted to seek further help. The suspect lives in Salt Lake City and is currently not a threat, but a report has been filed for the student.

Phantom Vandalism

Oct. 18 — 6:04 a.m.

An officer responded to the ROTC building due to a a broken bathroom window. The reason for the break is unknown, but a report has been filed.

Open Gas Cap

Oct. 20 — 6:05 p.m.

An officer responded to a report of a vehicle with the gas cap off. The officer arrived on scene and found nothing suspicious. He closed the gas cap and cleared the scene.

Damaged Vehicle

Oct. 20 — 2:37 p.m.

Near Lot 13 an officer responded to a report that a sign was blown over from the wind and landed on a vehicle. After arriving, the officer took photographs of what appeared to be minor damage. He removed the sign and left a voicemail for the owner of the vehicle to contact the officer for further information.

Pokèmon Go Past Midnight

Oct. 22 — 2:54 a.m.

An officer saw a white pickup truck parked with its lights on in Lot M28.. After he stopped, he found that the driver was just playing Pokèmon Go.