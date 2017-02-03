Young professionals need to be aware of the importance of cybersecurity, according to Ryan Vogel, director of National Security Studies at UVU.

Vogel, who also serves as an assistant professor of law and national security, discussed UVU’s new master’s degree at a national cybersecurity expert panel in the Marc and Deborah Gallery Jan. 24. The new program coming this fall will be lead by assistant professor Robert Jorgensen. The panel discussion had support from the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA), a group that focuses on the safe and secure use of the internet and digital privacy.

“There’s even a broader aspect of this because so many of us are affected by cybersecurity, privacy breaches and these things in our lives, that we really need to make sure that we have young professionals who are aware of this both from a technical standpoint as well as understanding the greater impact on society,” Jorgensen said.

Michael Kaiser, executive director of NCSA, talked about how the critical awareness of cybersecurity is a shared responsibility.

Kaiser spoke about the importance of creating a culture of cybersecurity.

“Whether it’s safety at home, fire safety, this is a basic elemental safety and security issue for everyone in this country,” he said.

Matthew Sanders, senior director and general manager of Deseret Digital Media, became the president of the Inter American Press Association last fall. Sanders talked about the liberties and vulnerabilities that come with the freedom of expression.

“The freedom of expression as we define it includes sacred or religious expression, the most personal of all expressions. Speech which is our way to communicate being human, and then collective expression via media via press. All three of those have their very threats,” he said.

Sanders also brought up how the media is affected by cyber-hacking, noting the incident in 2013 when the Associated Press Twitter feed was compromised.

Sanders pointed out the credibility of the media. “The other issue is, ‘Okay where is this information coming from?’ and how deep are you willing to dig to make sure that it’s true before I say ‘share, like, love, I’m laughing so hard I’m crying, LOL’ before we kind of set the internet afire with sharing let’s stop and think,” he said.

Jorgensen brought up critical thinking as a way to recognize fake news. “I think as far as fake news and cybersecurity, there’s one thing in common that the public really needs and that’s a healthy skepticism.”