The academic branch of the Multicultural Student Council hosted Alexa Melena, a transgender student at UVU, as their speaker to highlight the health disparities between cisgender and transgender individuals.

To open her lecture, Melena defined cisgender to be any individual who identifies with the gender they were assigned at birth.

“Some people may say, well doesn’t that [cisgender] mean normal, that’s normal right. The way we termed [sic] it is kinda how the terms heterosexual or straight came up,” said Melena. “No one ever said they were straight or heterosexual before something like the terms homosexual or bisexual or gay came out. It’s kind of just a way to phrase an identity without marginalizing another.”

Melena described how identifying as transgender or cisgender compared to transgender or normal can cause those who do not identify as normal as not only having something wrong with them but it also highlights how normalcy is socially constructed.

“We tend to, in our society, socially construct normalcy as something that has a moral value attached to it. If you are normal, you’re good. If you’re abnormal, something is wrong with you,” said Melena.

She went on to reiterate this point with an example of how, when talking to others about a bad encounter on a date, people often use phrases such as “They weren’t normal,” to imply something was wrong with them.

The transition process is one that is unique to transgender people and is comparable to a second bout of puberty according to Melena.

Transitioning is the process in which transgender individuals undergo different processes, ranging from invasive gender affirming surgeries to slight alterations, to align their outward appearance with the gender they identify with internally. Through gender affirming surgeries, such as mastectomies for transgender men and breast augmentations for transgender women, or slight alterations such as the binding of the chest for transgender men and tucking of the genitals for transgender women, those who identify as transgender are able to appease the gender dysphoria they experience.

Gender dysphoria is the distress a person experiences as a result of the sex and gender they were assigned at birth. This dysphoria can cause those experiencing it to be in a state of distress especially within social settings.

“Transgender males, for instance, identify as men but they have breasts. They may feel a lot of dysphoria surrounding that,” said Melena. “They look at themselves in the mirror and they feel like their [breasts] are something that should not be there, and it can cause a lot of distress.”

According to Melena, transitioning, majority of the time, is done to not only alleviate that distress, but to also create a way to relate to others in a more meaningful and genuine way. The cost to undergo the process of transitioning can range from $25,000 to $75,000 over the span of a lifetime, with costs sometimes reaching beyond that range without adequate insurance, according to the Human Rights Campaign the largest LGBT civil rights advocacy group.

“Fun fact, here at UVU, full-time faculty receive healthcare, but UVU’s healthcare provider refuses to cover the cost of transgender health,” Melena said. “So if there were a full-time faculty or staff member that were transgender, they would have to pay for everything out of pocket.”

According to healthcare.gov, many insurance plans are still using exclusions to deny transgender people certain healthcare services.

“It is actually cheaper to fly to another country, like France or Taiwan, first class, have surgery done there and live there for three months. With all the costs and fees it would still be about 60 percent cheaper than here in the States,” said Melena.

Despite the hurdle of high costs for healthcare, transgender people are more likely to live in poverty due to job discrimination. According to the National Transgender Discrimination Survey, 50-59 percent of transgender people experience harassment or discrimination at work.

From that same survey, it was found that when needing to receive routine medical care, 51 percent postponed or declined the care due to the inability to pay, 53 percent couldn’t afford care when sick and 56 percent declined the needed care, due to the disrespect or discrimination faced by healthcare providers.

Not only do transgender people have to overcome financial burdens, they also have to deal with the possibility of being refused service, according to the 60 percent of transgender people who were refused treatment due to being gender nonconforming or transgender.

After the event, one student was particularly moved by the topic of discussion and expressed gratitude for the knowledge being presented.

“I think it’s awesome that the school lets us do these kind of things. I think it’s important to talk about. I’m saying this as a transwoman myself. I can’t do a lot of the things I need to just because of the medical disparities and the social side of it,” said Edith Merrill, a sophomore psychology major. “I think the only way I can fight that is to generate discussions with people who understand. If anything, I wish it were publicized more.”