The UVU Police Department compiled its Annual Security Report, or Clery Report, Monday, Sept. 25, and it was posted online by Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The ASR details incidents of campus crime, including crimes that fall under the Clery act. Clery crimes are criminal offenses such as murder, sexual offenses, assault and burglary. The crimes also include state law violations and hate crimes, and the report details crimes from the past three years.

The Clery numbers are important because they are a consumer report for students and parents that details the type of crime committed on or near campus. The full report can be read here.

This year’s report reports low instances of sexual assault. There was one rape reported on campus in 2015 and none reported in 2016; no instances of fondling were reported in 2015, but four instances were reported in 2016. There were also zero reported instances of incest and statutory rape from 2014 to 2016.

Alcohol offenses were also low with zero reported instances in 2016, which is down from four violations in 2015 and three in 2014.

On Aug. 21, UVU was added to the list of universities under federal investigation for possible Title IX violations.