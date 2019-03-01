Shooting near UVU; victim killed and suspect still at large

Orem Police Department reported a shooting at Parkway Lofts Apartments across the freeway from UVU’s main campus near the Orem Central FrontRunner station Thursday evening around 8:50 pm. Police reported an altercation between the victim and a 19-year-old male, Elbert Paule, who remains at large.

One man was wounded in the threshold of a residence at Parkway Lofts, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot point blank in the chest; he later died Friday morning. The suspect escaped on foot wearing a yellow long-sleeve sweater. The identity of the victim has not been released yet, as his next of kin has yet to be notified.

The suspect and the victim are believed to know each other and be friends, but their exact relationship is unknown. No other injuries were reported at the time of the shooting.



Upon reports of the shooting, the police department immediately created a closed perimeter around the apartment complex. They began searching a local chapel next to the apartments, various buses and the Frontrunner station. It is unknown whether Paule was able to get on any public transit prior to the police arriving on scene.



Police departments from all over the area came to help, including UTA police, Utah County Sheriffs, Lindon Police Departments and Pleasant Grove Police Departments.



Lieutenant Trent Colledge with the Orem Police Department. Photo by Meghan DeHass

“It’s quite extensive. They are actively trying to locate the suspect,” Lieutenant Trent Colledge, with the Orem Police Department, said. “Students should stay away and use caution. If you see anyone suspicious, or [who] appears to be suspicious, call 911.”



The weapon involved in the shooting was recovered at the scene, but it is unknown if the suspect is still armed. Students are advised to stay inside if at all possible and not confront Paule.

Carley Porter with the Daily Herald said Paule had been in a halfway house and had been getting his life on track recently, although he was still dealing with anger management issues prior to the shooting.



Paule previously resided in the area and was evicted from the student housing complex nearby, Wolverine Crossing, for firearm possession, according to a student familiar with the suspect.



According to the student, Paule had a firearm in his room, which violated his lease and prompted his eviction. The student familiar with Paule asked not to be named, as the suspect is still at large.



Parkway Lofts predominantly houses students, and many returning home for the evening were turned away and had to find other arrangements to get out of the cold. On UVU campus some students were placed in a lockdown during the scare until around 11:00 pm.

While it is unknown if either the victim or suspect are current students of UVU, Lt. Colledge reported that the suspect does live in the area. If you have any information on the suspect or his whereabouts, please call the Orem PD dispatch center at 801-229-7070.