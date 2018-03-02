Text message alert system employed to notify campus community

A text message was sent out at 1:07 p.m., March 2, to alert the campus community that UVU and Orem police were seeking a person of interest on or around campus.

The text was sent out in response to a threat that a 19-year-old texted his mother who lives out of state, according to a post from Orem Police Department’s official Facebook page.

Several minutes later, a text was sent that the situation had been resolved.

“Orem Police notified UVU Police that a person of interest threatening violence was on or near campus today,” according to an announcement from university spokesperson, Scott Trotter.

The individual was found at Wolverine Crossing, a student housing center located less than a mile away from campus, according to Orem police department’s public information officer, Lieutenant Craig Martinez

The individual did not have access to any weapons when he was found, and he cooperated with police, according to the Orem police department’s Facebook page.

The Facebook post states that the individual has been taken for evaluation at a local hospital.

If you or anyone you know needs help, please contact one of the following:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255)

Wasatch Mental Health at 801-373-7393 (24-hour service)

Dial 911 and ask for police assistance

Go to the nearest hospital emergency room

Text “START” to 741741 to connect with a counselor at Crisis Text Line

Or campus resource: