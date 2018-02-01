Property Damage

Jan. 5 — 10:54 p.m.

An officer received a report of property damage after a drawer was broken into at the UVU Central Plant Office. Nothing was stolen, but the employee believed it was done by an angry coworker. The officer was not provided the name of the possible perpetrator. It was estimated that the small lock on the desk was pried off, with the damage costing approximately $50.

Theft

Jan. 8 — 12:18 a.m.

An officer attempted to contact a complainant regarding a stolen backpack from a locker room in the Student Life and Wellness Building. However, the complainant called back and informed the officer that the backpack was located.

Vehicle Burglary

Jan. 9 — 4:35 p.m.

A man contacted an officer to check video footage and see if anyone had been in his car. He said he thought someone had been in there and that his wallet might have been taken as well. The officer reviewed video of the time and place, but did not see anyone in the car. The officer informed the complainant of the findings and was told that he had found his wallet and no longer needed a report.

Traffic Offense

Jan. 10 — 8:19 a.m.

An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense on 500 S. Geneva Road. The driver was found to have an active warrant and suspended license. He was arrested, taken to Utah County Jail and cited for several other offenses.

Drugs

Jan. 12 — 2:46 a.m.

A vehicle was stopped for a non-moving violation. The driver was in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia. The driver was also found to be operating the motor vehicle while under the influence of narcotics. The driver was arrested and booked into Utah County Jail and the vehicle was impounded.

Drugs II

Jan. 16 — 7:46 p.m.

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation. During the investigation, the passenger was found to be in possession of narcotics. The driver was issued a citation for the moving violation and the passenger was cited for possession of narcotics.