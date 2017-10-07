Found Wallet

Sept. 26 — 7:52 a.m.

While on a traffic stop, an officer was approached by a personcitizen who wanted to turn in a found wallet. The officer discovered an ID card in the wallet and attempted to contact the owner. Nothing further to report.

Unlocked Gate

Sept. 26 — 11:23 p.m.

While on patrol around the Facilities Complex, an officer noticed a gate was unlocked and ajar. The officer secured the gate and cleared the scene.

Wanna-be Prankster

Sept. 27 — 1:23 p.m.

An officer was called by a student who wanted to know if he could wear a half mask on campus to scare students for a YouTube prank. The officer told the student that it is against school policy to wear any kind of mask while on campus.

Thief

Sept. 27 — 2:35 p.m.

A woman called police to report a possible theft from a vehicle. She said that, as she was sitting in her vehicle, she saw a man get out of a truck and walk into the building. A short time later, another man tried to get into the same truck but was unable to. The second man left only to return a few minutes later and was able to remove something from the truck.

Homeless Trespasser

Sept. 28 — Midnight

An officer was called to the Fulton Library because a man refused to leave after being told it was after hours.. The officer found the man outside the library, and the man admitted to being a homeless former student. The officer told the man that since he is not a current student, he had no reason to be on campus at night and needed to leave. Nothing further to report.

Wanted Woman

Sept. 28 — 1:07 a.m.

A woman was found lying on the sidewalk at the Orem Frontrunner station. The officer checked her records and found that she had a no-bail warrant out for her arrest. The woman was searched after her arrest; a used syringe and burnt tin foil was found. She was booked into the Utah County Jail on the warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Persistent Creep

Sept. 28 — 4:19 p.m.

An officer was called to speak with a student who wanted to report a stalking incident. The officer took the report and was able to identify the stalker. The officer advised the student that action would be taken and to inform the police if the stalking continued.

Juvenile Carving

Sept. 28 — 7:12 p.m.

An officer was dispatched to a bathroom in the Liberal Arts Building where a swastika was found. It was carved into the stall dividers. The officer took photos of it for documentation, and Custodial said they would remove it.

Distracted Driver

Sept. 28 — 9 p.m.

An officer arrived on the scene of a single-vehicle accident. The officer found the vehicle stuck in a rock ditch, and the driver admitted to being distracted while driving. He did not see the curb and ditch in front of his parking stall; he jumped the curb and ended up in the ditch. A tow truck was called and pulled the vehicle from the ditch.

Drinking Students

Sept. 29 — 11:43 p.m.

While providing alcohol enforcement at an event, an officer found a group of young adults drinking vodka in a vehicle. The 19-year-old driver admitted to being the owner of the alcohol and was cited for illegal possession of alcohol by a minor.