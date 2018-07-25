UVU Police Reports

DUI

June 10 — 4:42 p.m.

After stopping a vehicle for an equipment violation near the UCCU Center visitor parking lot, an officer discovered the driver was in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia. The driver was also found to be driving under the influence; they were arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail, and the car was impounded.

Burglary

June 18 — 5:38 a.m.

After responding to a fire alarm, an officer discovered there was no fire. However, two vending machines had been broken into in the Gunther Trades Building and the cash taken. After looking over the surveillance cameras, it was found that the vending machines were broken into the night before at 12:04 a.m.. The suspect is believed to be a male wearing dark clothing.

Traffic Violation

June 19 — 4:06 p.m.

An officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle near the National Guard Building that had no insurance or registration, according to the driver. The car was impounded.

DUI

June 23 — 6:07 a.m.

After watching the driver make several moving violations, an officer conducted a traffic stop on 1300 W. Center St.. The driver was found to be driving under the influence, had several other non-moving violations and had an active warrant for their arrest. After being transported to the UVU Police Department, the driver was given a blood draw with permission from a search warrant, then booked into the Utah County Jail. The car was impounded.

For previous UVU Review police coverage: