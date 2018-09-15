Dr. Astrid Tuminez, UVU’s first female president, is set to officially take office on Sept. 17.

Tuminez has been transitioning with her family over the course of the summer by moving into the presidential house northeast of campus.

After announcing that he would be stepping down to become a mission president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Matthew Holland established the Presidential Transition Committee. Its mission, according to the committee’s webpage, is to “oversee coordination and changing of the president.”

Justin Jones, the university’s chief of staff, is also the co-chairman of the Presidential Transition Committee. He says that streamlining the transition process has been the primary focus.

“Our aim has been to keep the momentum of this great university,” Jones said. “As she (Tuminez) begins her service, we see a bright and exciting future ahead for UVU.”

Jones added that the transition committee, which has been ongoing since last fall, has been busy anticipating, planning and preparing for Tuminez’s first day.

Professional Association of Campus Employee’s president Nathan Gerber, who assisted in organizing this year’s PACE Fall Forum, shared that the staff could not be more excited for Tuminez’s arrival.

“We are excited for the energy she brings and the focus she brings,” Gerber said. “She is just so real.”

Interim President Jeff Olson who has been in position throughout this transition, also shared his thoughts on Tuminez.

“President Tuminez is a remarkable person, with an extraordinary story, who has excelled in leading a variety of organizations—academic, non-profit, and corporate—with a leadership style that endears her coworkers to her,” Olson said.



Her professional resume includes working as the vice-dean of Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, board member of Singapore American School and the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) and most recently the Regional Director for Corporate, External and Legal Affairs (Southeast Asia) for Microsoft.

Tuminez’s educational resume includes a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University, a master’s degree from Harvard University and a doctoral degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.