Photo by Kimberly Bojorquez

Utah Valley University spokesperson Scott Trotter confirmed today that newly-elected president Astrid Tuminez will officially be in her role September 10, 2018.

President Holland is leaving June 30, 2018 to serve as an LDS mission president in South Carolina.

Jeff Olson, senior vice president of academic affairs, will serve as interim beginning July 1 until Tuminez arrives in September.

“Education frees the human spirit, and UVU’s dual-mission, which emphasizes engaged learning and inclusivity, gives students from many different backgrounds the same opportunity to access higher education and transform their lives,” Tuminez said. “I am excited to work with UVU students, faculty, staff, trustees, and community leaders to continue providing that transformative experience.”