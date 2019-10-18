Women’s golf places 10th: Not great, but nothing to lose sleep over

Utah Valley’s women’s golf team placed 10th out of 18 teams in the Lesser Harbottle Invitational in Lakewood, Washington, on Oct. 14-15. The tournament roster consisted of junior Bailey Henley, senior Kaylee Shimizu, sophomore Nathalie Irlbacher, senior Kate Williamson and freshman Victoria Estrada. Each of these five golfers have played in all three of the previous tournaments this season.

Williamson came out the leader for the Wolverines after the first round. Two birdies, a bogey and a double bogey gave her a score of 1-over-par 73 on the round. Round two didn’t fare as well for her, this time playing 18 holes without a birdie. Six bogies and a double bogey, added seven strokes to Williamson’s card on the day. She finished 8-over-par 80 and 9-over-par on the day.

The leader after 36 holes of golf was Irlbacher, who has had an already impressive fall season. Her 4-over-par came with two birdies and six bogeys in round one and, in a turn of events, carded four birdies with five bogeys to finish the second round 1-over-par.

An eagle came with just three holes left in round three for none other than Irlbacher. The eagle was accompanied by a birdie and only four bogeys, giving her another round of 1-over par. All five Wolverines carded impressive final rounds. Shimizu carded 3-over-par 75 after shooting 6-over-par in round one and an even par in round two.

Estrada also carded 75, her best round of the tournament after carding 7-over-par and 6-over-par in the first two rounds. Henley carded 2-over-par after shooting 9-over-par 81 in round two and a team high 11-over-par 83 in round three. Williamson ended her tournament carding 2-over-par to go along with her before-mentioned eight and 9-over-par rounds.

“By improving every round, it is difficult to say I am dissatisfied. However, I see so much talent on this team, I know we can play even better,” said UVU head coach Sue Nyhus to the UVU sports information team. “We are easily breaking school records regularly and yet I know there is more to come. Again we fired one of the lowest rounds of the day during the last round today.”

The Wolverines will compete in one more tournament before their fall season comes to an end. A three-day tournament in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas will be the home of the Little Rock Women’s Golf Classic on Oct. 27-29. The team will then take a break until Feb. 10-11 when they head to Riverside, California for the Battle at the Rock Invitational.