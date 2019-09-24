UVU Women's Volleyball team during a time-out in their previous road Invitational
UVU Volleyball drops home match against WSU

Posted on Author Chloe Nielson
Wolverine’s front row ready for a kill.

Thursday, Sept. 19 the Weber State Wildcats came to the Lockhart Arena to face-off against our Wolverines. With an overall record of seven wins and two losses, the Wildcats would look to continue their winning streak. 

Set one:

The Wolverines would not go down easily. UVU led out strong with an early 7-3 lead. This set continued in the Wolverines favor as senior outside hitter Jasmine Niutupuivaha brought in six kills followed by junior outside hitter Bailey Christensen and freshman outside hitter Tori Dorius who brought in four kills each. Set one went to UVU 25-21. 

Set two:

Set two started with the Wolverines falling behind. The Wildcats were working to make up for dropping the first set. Senior middle blocker Megan Childs would bring a row of kills along with Dorius to bring the score to a 12-12 tie. The Wildcats regained their lead and ultimately would use this five-point lead to win set two 20-25. 

Set three:

Both teams were playing tough in set three, tying up the score multiple times up to 16-16. The second half of this set the Wildcats would bring in a string of kills to pull ahead Dorius scoring five more kills and some solid team blocks from the front row wouldn’t be enough to stop WSU from winning set three 12-25. 

Final set:

The final set was a rough one for the Wolverines, as the Wildcats started on an eight-point run. This set ended in a score of 14-25 with UVU taking a loss in the final set, and match. 

UVU will have their WAC opening match against New Mexico State at home in the Lockhart Arena Thursday, Sept. 26. This match will be a huge one, as NMSU is currently working to defend their title as WAC champion. Come and cheer our Wolverines on, the match starts at 6 p.m. MST. 

Photos by Natasha Colburn

