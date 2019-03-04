UVU shooting suspect turns himself in

Elbert Paule, a suspect in the fatal shooting near UVU on Thursday, Feb 28, turned himself into police Saturday morning.

Paule had been fleeing from the police since Thursday night after Paule fired a shotgun at Dominique Barnett, 26, that same night. Barnett later died at the hospital.

Paule was placed in custody. Paule’s previous criminal records include arrests for failing to stop for police, misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession, and he was convicted of misdemeanor drug possession in May 2018.

