The Essential Oils Special [not a sponsor] | QF S2 Ep4

The UVU Review
- Men’s soccer: Fell to Saint Mary’s 2-1 in Las Vegas, taking on Houston Baptist (2-4) for Homecoming, first WAC game of season
- Women’s soccer: beat UNLV on the road 3-0. Play homecoming game against North Dakota St, begin WAC play afterwards
- Volleyball: lost WAC opener to NMSU, currently 3-10
- Doterra Donation: 17.7 million dollars over ten years,https://www.sltrib.com/news/2019/09/27/uvu-will-get-million/
The In-State Special
- BYU Football
- Utah Football
- Utah State Football
National Spotlight
- Utah Jazz having five players in the ESPN Top-100 player’s ranking
Host: Andrew Creer
Co Host: Tanner Heath
Production, Editing, and Mixing by: Ethan Young
(Original Air Date: 09/27/19)